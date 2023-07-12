Argentine star Lionel Messi landed in Florida on Tuesday ahead of putting the final touches on his move to US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Argentine television footage showed Messi, with members of his family, walking off a private jet at a small, executive airport adjacent to Inter Miami’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The World Cup winner is expected to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal, reported to be worth $60 million a year, before being presented to fans at a stadium event on Sunday.

“We are happy with the decision we made. Prepared and eager to face the new challenge, the new change,” Messi said in an interview with Argentine TV show, Llave a la eternidad, released on Tuesday.

