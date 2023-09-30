Fans of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are up in arms after the Major League Soccer club doubled season ticket prices for next season, but the chance to watch the World Cup winner will still tempt many into forking out the cash.

The club, co-owned by Miami businessman Jorge Mas and former England player David Beckham, emailed fans on Thursday with details of their ticket renewal prices.

This season’s cheapest season ticket was $485 but the ‘Messi effect’ means that has risen to $884 for a place behind the goal for the 17 home MLS games. That comes out at $52 per match.

Seats offering a broader view, close to the half-way line with access to a food and drink ‘club’ area, have risen from $3,600 to $7,650 and there are similar rises for the most expensive seats.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com