Barcelona president Joan Laporta repeated on Tuesday that negotiations with Lionel Messi “are going well”, less than a month before the Argentine star’s club contract expires.

“We are in talks with Leo’s representatives,” Laporta said at the official presentation of centre-back Eric Garcia, who has joined from Manchester City, as a Barcelona player.

“I said it the other day, it’s going well and we hope they continue to make progress.”

“We want to agree a new contract with Leo. It’s going well, but it’s not done.”

Messi’s contract with Barcelona expires on June 30.

