Lionel Messi and Neymar combined to devastating effect as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Gamba Osaka 6-2 on Monday to finish their pre-season Japan tour with three wins out of three.
The star forwards both played the opening 70 minutes in Osaka and Neymar scored a first-half penalty before setting up a goal for Messi.
Messi then returned the favour in the second half, releasing Neymar for the Brazilian to notch his second goal of the game.
