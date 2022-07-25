Lionel Messi and Neymar combined to devastating effect as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Gamba Osaka 6-2 on Monday to finish their pre-season Japan tour with three wins out of three.

The star forwards both played the opening 70 minutes in Osaka and Neymar scored a first-half penalty before setting up a goal for Messi.

Messi then returned the favour in the second half, releasing Neymar for the Brazilian to notch his second goal of the game.

Click here for full story.