Lionel Messi has called his start at former club Paris Saint-Germain “very tough”, dubbing two successive failed Champions League bids a “massive disappointment”.

“I came to Paris because I liked the club, because I had friends in the dressing room... it seemed easier for me to adapt rather than another destination I could have gone to,” Messi told beIN Sports in an interview broadcast Sunday.

“In reality, it was a very tough adaptation, much harder than I expected... with a new gameplan, new teammates, a new city.

“I arrived late, I didn’t have a pre-season. The start was difficult for me, my family.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com