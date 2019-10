Lionel Messi has admitted he wanted to leave Barcelona when he was under investigation from the Spanish tax authorities but insists now he intends to finish his career at the club.

In an interview with Catalan radio station RAC1, Messi also said he had expected Neymar to sign for Real Madrid last summer after Barca failed to strike an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi and his father Jorge were found guilty of defrauding Spain of 4.1 million euros in taxes between 2007 and 2009, for which they paid close to 10 million euros and Messi was handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence.

Asked on Tuesday night if he had ever wanted to leave Barcelona, Messi said: "In 2013-14, when I started having the tax problems, it was very difficult for me and my family."

"My children were young and we had a very bad time. At that time, I had it in mind to leave, not because I wanted to leave Barca but because I wanted to leave Spain. I felt mistreated and I didn't want to be here anymore."

The 32-year-old's current contract expires in 2021 and Messi believes extending his deal "will not be a problem".

"Today it is clearer that my idea is to finish here," Messi said. "For how I am at the club, for what I feel, and for the family and the children and how settled we are in this city. I would not like to disrupt that.

"Of course anything can happen but in principle, the idea is to stay here."

Messi began playing football aged six for Newell's Old Boys, the Rosario club he supports in Argentina.

"I always dreamed of being able to play again for Newell's and to have the experience of playing football in Argentina," he said.

"But I have already told them that sometimes you have to think about what is best for your family."