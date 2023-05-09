Argentina and Paris Saint Germain veteran star Lionel Messi on Monday scooped a unique double, landing individual and team Laureus awards for his exploits and those of his World-Cup winning nation.

Messi, 35, finally landed a first World Cup winners medal in Qatar last December after a thrilling penalty shootout final win over France – enough to earn him an individual accolade while the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also accepted the team award at a prestigious Paris ceremony.

The Argentine, who attended the ceremony with wife Antonella Roccuzzo, previously had won the award jointly with British Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

