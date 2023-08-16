Lionel Messi extended his remarkable goal-scoring streak as Inter Miami powered into the final of the Leagues Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.

The Argentina superstar took his tally to nine goals in six appearances for Miami in an entertaining semi-final at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park.

Venezuelan international Josef Martinez, Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba, and substitute David Ruiz scored Miami’s other goals, with Alejandro Bedoya the lone scorer for outgunned Philadelphia.

The result leaves Messi preparing for the 42nd final of his career with Miami facing Nashville SC in Saturday’s final of the World Cup-style tournament for teams from Mexico and Major League Soccer.

