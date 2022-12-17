Lionel Messi is hoping to crown his stellar career by leading Argentina to World Cup glory on Sunday but Kylian Mbappe’s history-chasing France are standing in his way.

Qatar’s World Cup has been tarnished by controversy off the pitch but it concludes with the electrifying prospect of a final between two of global football’s powerhouses.

France may need every hour available as kick-off looms after their camp was struck by illness, forcing a number of players to sit out training and giving coach Didier Deschamps an unwanted headache.

