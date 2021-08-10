Lionel Messi is said to be signing a two-year contract with Paris San Germain with an option to extend for another year according to Sky Sports on Tuesday.

Messi is said to be travelling to Paris to complete his move to the Qatar-owned French giants which will be worth around 30 million after tax. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was unable to secure a new deal with Barcelona after financial strain proved the Catalan club unable to afford the Argentine’s new contract.

Barcelona’s top scorer was set to extend his 21-year stay at the club by signing a new five-year deal this summer.

However, the club announced on Thursday that “financial and structural obstacles” meant the deal could not be completed, meaning Messi left as a free agent.

