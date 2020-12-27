Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s last match of the calendar year after the Catalan giants announced on Sunday that ankle treatment will keep him out of their midweek La Liga match with Eibar.

In a statement, Barca said Messi “is completing the treatment for his right ankle, and is expected to return to training after the FC Barcelona v SD Eibar match”.

Messi has already missed two matches for Barca in December, as he sat out their Champions League fixtures at Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros.

Messi has played 18 times this season for the five-time European champions, scoring 10 times.

