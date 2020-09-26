Yuri de Jesus Messias’s double sealed Gudja’s first win of the season as they deservedly saw off Lija Athletic at the National Stadium. The Brazilian struck twice to earn Gudja a convincing 2-0 win in a match which they dominated. His first strike would have been a worthy matchwinner, Jake Friggieri sweeping in from the half-way line before the Brazilian swept home in clinical fashion.

But Jesmond Zammit’s side deserved a second goal and got it when Lija goalkeeper floored the nippy striker and the Brazilian made no mistake from the penalty spot.

