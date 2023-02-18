Junior Messias made sure AC Milan continued their recovery from an awful start to the year by netting the only goal in Saturday’s 1-0 at Monza which moved the champions up to third in Serie A.

Milan’s season is creaking back into gear and Brazilian Messias lashed in a powerful strike from the edge of the area in the 31st minute to claim the points at the U-Power Stadium.

A third league win since the new year has Stefano Pioli’s side level on 44 points with local rivals Inter Milan, who sit second and face off-form Udinese in Saturday’s late match.

Both Milan giants are a whopping 18 points behind rampant league leaders Napoli after their 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Friday.

