MARSAXLOKK 5

Messiah 15, 89; Muscat 38

Fernandinho 55, Akinbule 70

NAXXAR LIONS 1

De Carvalho 58

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnjak-6, Weder-5, D. Zerafa-5.5 (64 R. Sousa), N. Muscat-6, Y. Messias-7, J. Walker-6, G. Camilleri-5, L. Aguirre-7 (81 D. Bonnici), D. Pires (75 J. Ghio), Fernandinho-6 (75 D. Mifsud), A. Obonogwu-5 (64 S. Akinbule).

NAXXAR LIONS

M. Debono-4, N. Micallef-4, F. Barbosa-6 (82 A. Azzopardi), N. Pace Cocks-5 (82 G. Bonanno), P. Servo de Carvalho-5 (75 D Falzon), E. Cerqueira-4, R. Cassar-5, Elizeu-5 (76 R. Mercieca), W. Moreira-5, Maicon-5.5, J. Moura-5 (75 J. Ellul).

Yellow card: Aguirre,

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

BOV Player of the match: Yuri Messias (Naxxar Lions).

Marsaxlokk produced a scintillating attacking performance to start the new Premier League season with a statement victory over Naxxar Lions.

New midfielder Yuri Messias scored twice and set up another as Marsaxlokk cruised to a comfortable win over newly-promoted Naxxar Lions.

The Brazilian, formerly of Naxxar, made the breakthrough, and then, Nikolai Muscat saw his shot creeping through Matthias Debono’s feet.

