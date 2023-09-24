Gudja United and Marsaxlokk cancelled each other out for a 1-1 finish in a scrappy encounter at the Tony Bezzina stadium on Sunday.

Jesmond Zammit’s troops created little in the first half but Abou Toure gave Gudja an early lead with a devastating counter-attack. However, just before half-time, Yuri Messias equalised from the penalty spot. this was to be all as in the second half, both sides struggled to provide moments of quality in a scrappy start-of-season match.

Out of nothing, Gudja took the lead on 14 minutes. Mirko Esposito sliced open the Marsaxlokk rearguard with a through ball, and the ball fell for Abou Toure who outsmarted the onrushing Marko Drobnjak to open the scoring.

The Gudja poacher was found in space again a few minutes later, but Drobnjak was on hand to deny the Senegalese attacker another strike on goal.

