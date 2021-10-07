After a short hiatus, MET Live in HD returns to cinemas this winter with screenings starting this week.

Spazju Kreattiv Cinema will be screening some of these operas live as they happen on the MET’s stage in New York. This cinema is the only one in Malta that screens Met Live in HD.

Spazju Kreattiv Cinema’s new season features a range of art-house films throughout the year, including Academy Award winners/nominees and local movies including a rich programme of international seasons of opera, theatre and dance.

The 2021/22 season opens on Saturday, October 9, with Boris Godunov which stars bass René Pape in the titular role. The world’s reigning Boris, reprises his portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia, kicking off the highly anticipated 2021–22 Live in HD season.

Conductor Sebastian Weigle leads Mussorgsky’s masterwork, a pillar of the Russian repertoire, in its original 1869 version. Stephen Wadsworth’s affecting production poignantly captures the hope and suffering of the Russian people, as well as the title ruler himself.

Terence Blanchard, the first Black composer to feature on the MET stage. Photo: Eva Hambach/AFP

It continues with Fire Shut Up in My Bones (October 23, 2021) where MET music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award–winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir. This is the first opera by a Black composer presented on the MET stage and features a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons.

This unique opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. Baritone Will Liverman, one of opera’s most exciting young artists, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie.

Live in HD continues into the festive season and new year with masterpieces such as Eurydice (December 4, 2021), Cinderella (January 1, 2022), Rigoletto (January 29, 2022), Ariadne auf Naxos (March 12, 2022), Don Carlos (March 26, 2022), Turandot (May 7, 2022), Lucia di Lammermoor (May 21, 2022), and Hamlet (June 4, 2022).

The full-season tickets are available for a limited time only at a discounted price from www.kreattivita.org.