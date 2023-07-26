Temperatures returned to the July norm on Wednesday as the MIA Meteorological Office downgraded the red weather warning that was issued on July 18 to a yellow warning.

Red weather warnings are issued when the forecast air temperature is 40°C or higher.

The Met Office said in a statement that during the 10-day heatwave that ended on Tuesday, the air temperature exceeded 40°C on six days, with temperatures in the high 30s being registered in the first four days.

The heatwave peaked on Monday when a maximum temperature of 42.7°C was recorded. Despite it being 11°C higher than the maximum temperature norm for the month, it did not set any new records but equalled the 1988 record of 42.7°C, which was set during a four-day heatwave.

Heatwaves in Malta over the years (Met Office)

The recent heatwave was caused by a region of relatively weak or calm atmospheric conditions that extended from the Sahara Desert onto the central Mediterranean. Due to weak wind, the air mass stalled in one place for an extended period, with an air temperature build-up being observed.

The Meteorological Office is now forecasting air temperatures that are closer to the July climate norm between Wednesday and Tuesday August 1 as Northwesterly winds that are set to reach Force 6 by Wednesday evening bring about a change in air mass. Over the next days, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 30°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 26°C.