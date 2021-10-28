The Met office has removed a warning in place since Wednesday morning urging the public to "be prepared" for heavy rain, thunder and strong winds.

By Thursday morning, the Airport's meteorological office had removed the warning after earlier quashing fears of a so-called Mediterranean hurricane.

A Mediterranean hurricane, or ‘Medicane’, is characterised by torrential rain and winds reaching speeds of up to 54 knots. The current low pressure system does not qualify as one.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the Met Office said that the heaviest rainfall of the week had already passed, having occurred overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

The forecast for the next seven days as the Met office removes its weather warning.

According to the latest forecast updated on Thursday morning, the weather throughout the day will be cloudy with rain at times with wind "rather strong to strong Northeast" and the visibility "generally good".

The sea will also be rough.

Malta was spared the rare hurricane, which devastated parts of Sicily, killing at least two people and leading to major flooding in the southern Italian region.

Rain and isolated showers are forecast for the remainder of the working week in Malta, with the weather drying up by the weekend.