Along with the first official week of summer, Malta is expecting to experience temperatures as high as 38°C that can even feel as hot as 40°C.

The Malta International Airport weather forecast on Tuesday issued an 'orange warning' for the expected hot temperatures, along with a note of caution: “Be prepared: The maximum temperature is expected to reach 37°C”.

The highest temperature is expected on Thursday and will reach a sizzling 38°C that could actually feel like 40°C.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day this week, with temperatures as high as 38° but will feel as hot as 40° Photo: Malta International Airport

Earlier this week, Times of Malta spoke to a spokesperson from the Malta Meteorological Office who said that while it is not out of the ordinary to experience such heat at this time of the year, it is important that people take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the high UV levels.

According to the MIA Weather Forecast page, on Wednesday temperatures reaching 37°C are expected, but again, these could actually feel two degrees higher.

The heatwave is set to continue throughout the weekend, with highs of 38°C during the day and lows of 26°C to 27°C in the evenings.