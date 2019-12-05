Manon’s story – from innocent country girl to celebrated courtesan to destitute prisoner – is one of the great tragic tales in literature and music.

In Laurent Pelly’s production, Lisette Oropesa stars as the irresistible title character, the tragic beauty who yearns for the finer things in life. Michael Fabiano is the besotted Chevalier des Grieux, whose desperate love for Manon proves their undoing. Maurizio Benini conducts Massenet’s sensual score.

The encore will be shown on Sunday, December 8 at 2.30pm at the Spazju Kreattive cinema, Valletta. For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.