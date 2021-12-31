Spazju Kreattiv is on Saturday showing the MET Opera production of Cinderella.

Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massenet’s Cendrillon is presented with an all-new English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation, with mezzo soprano Isabel Leonard as its rags-to-riches princess.

Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads a delightful cast, which includes mezzo soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians.

Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massenet’s ‘Cendrillon’

This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to film theatres across the globe.

The show is taking place tomorrow, New Year’s Day, at 6.55pm. There will be an encore on February 6 at 2.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org. COVID-19 restrictions apply.

Mezzo soprano Emily D’Angelo as Prince Charming, with Isabel Leonard in the title role.