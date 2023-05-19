Haribo candy has been recalled from the market as it contains metal particles, the health authorities said.
They said in a statement the candy comes in the shape of fruit in a variety of flavours.
Its full name is Haribo Fruktilurer Frukt & Bär and the brand is Haribo.
The affected lots are the following:
- 12/2023 (L451-26522-3253901)
- 01/2024 (L451-29322-3253901)
- 01/2024 (L451-30022-3253901)
- 01/2024 (L451-27922-3253902)
The product comes in 80-gram packs.
