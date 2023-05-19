Haribo candy has been recalled from the market as it contains metal particles, the health authorities said.

They said in a statement the candy comes in the shape of fruit in a variety of flavours.

Its full name is Haribo Fruktilurer Frukt & Bär and the brand is Haribo.

The affected lots are the following:

12/2023 (L451-26522-3253901)

01/2024 (L451-29322-3253901)

01/2024 (L451-30022-3253901)

01/2024 (L451-27922-3253902)

The product comes in 80-gram packs.