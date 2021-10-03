The implementation of a metro project could see more public spaces in Malta becoming car free as a mass transit system would allow areas to become completely pedestrianised, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, the government unveiled a proposal for a 25-station underground metro system which would link some of the most frequently congested and densely populated areas of the island.

Drawn up by London-based consultancy firm ARUP, the system will run a total of 35 km of track incorporated into three lines, from Bugibba to Pembroke, Birkirkara to Valletta and Mater Dei to Cospicua. Almost the entirety of the proposed system will run underground, except for a short stretch between Naxxar and Bugibba.

The network would cost around €6.2 billion and take 15 to 20 years to build.

During a press briefing about the proposal on Sunday, Borg said that the introduction of metro line would make it possible to pedestrianise certain areas.

“While we want people to make use of alternative transport, we cannot tell them to abandon their cars because we’re going to have a metro line in 20 years,” Borg said.

“However once we have a metro line there are certain places where we can absolutely eliminate cars.”

“Triq Sant Anna in Floriana, for example, one of the most heavily trafficked roads on the island today, can be transformed into something similar to Republic street in Valletta. The Sliema sea-front, for example, could also be pedestrianised.”

“However, to get to that point we must provide viable alternatives.”

Public proposals to pedestrianise Floriana have been suggested and drawn up by architecture firms since 2014 and while these tend to generate positive public support they never seem to take flight at administrative level.

An artist’s impression of an idea to pedestrianise St Joseph High Street in Ħamrun, replacing the asphalted thoroughfares with paved walkways, public benches and green planters, also received a lot of public support on social media.

Next steps are more detailed studies

Welcoming the initial positive feedback to the proposal, Borg said that while the government has proposed a very detailed idea of what a metro system might look like, these plans are not final and for the time being the door is open to all manner of feedback to how it may be improved upon.

“I’d like to see a national discussion about what we are presenting and we also welcome questions,” Borg said.

Asked what the next stage of the project would be, ARUP director Peter Adams said that once the consultation phase had been concluded, the group would move on to conduct site-specific studies.

“At the moment there are a large amount of unknowns. more knowledge you have the less contingency you will need,” he said.

“The biggest thing we will learn from is from carrying out site-specific investigations and getting more information about what is actually in the ground. Eventually, we will have a whole set of studies about ground conditions and utilities. Once that is in hand we’ll have a better idea of how the project can be delivered.

“When we give figures and costs we are also envisioning a contingency percentage, and in this case it’s quite a large one,” Adams continued.

“We want to be prudent because there are still unknowns that we would like to explore and provide more detailed explanations for.”

“Our first phase would be to construct the red line, which we project could take anywhere between five to eight years. Because it’s important to get it right, we’re looking that this time might be spent 50% on preparation and 50% on construction. We want to make sure the design, the cost and the operation are right and that everyone has been consulted.”

Asked what would happen should the project encounter sea-water while tunnelling, Adams said that this was a technical issue with ample industry solutions.

“This is an issue that comes up when you’re building a cavern station, it’s well understood and a practised water management system will be in place. There will also be a constant monitoring system so that if any ingress does appear it will be remediated.”

In the event that archaeological remains are found, Adams said that experts would be called on site and conservation plans would be made on a case by case basis.

Adams also assured that the noise and vibration of the underground metro would not disturb residents.

“During construction, there will be short term vibration and noise, especially around the metro stations. However during operations, we are cutting deep and far enough into the rock that you will not be able to tell there are trains running underneath”.

An information hub about the metro study will be open to the public for the next 15 days at the Triton Square in Floriana.

For more information visit www.metro.mt/