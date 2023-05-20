Metropolis Malta has appointed lawyer Jean Paul Sammut as Chief Operating Officer for the Metropolis Towers Project.

Having successfully read for a Doctorate in Law at the University of Malta, Sammut has worked in several management positions with leading companies in Malta.

One of his most prominent legacies was his time at the Polidano Group. The experience he gained there was invaluable; he was able to continue nurturing his expertise in the construction industry while managing the Group’s legal department.

As managing partner and founder of Sammut Advocates and Consultants, Sammut has managed to lead the firm from a start-up to one of the most prominent boutique law firms in Malta.

The Metropolis project was initiated earlier in March and is set to be an avant-garde mixed-use architectural project.

The site selected for this development sits squarely between Malta’s more popular business districts, minutes away from Sliema & St. Julians, Ta’ Xbiex, and Valletta.

Speaking about his appointment, Sammut expressed excitement.

"As Metropolis Malta, we are eager to complete this project and provide the area with the economic boost it deserves. At the same time, we look forward to coordinating with all stakeholders, including residents, businessmen, local authorities, NGOs and more,” he said.

During his tenure as COO, Sammut will continue upholding his responsibilities at Sammut Advocates and Consultants, while also practicing at the Courts of Malta.