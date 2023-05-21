Tens of thousands of Moldovans rallied on Sunday to demand European Union membership for their country, whose bid to join the bloc has been accelerated by the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people applied last year to join the EU and in June 2022 became a candidate country, alongside Ukraine.

More than 75,000 people participated in the rally in the centre of the capital, Chisinau, according to initial police estimates.

They waved EU flags, chanted pro-European slogans and gave a rousing reception to European Parliament president Roberta Metsola who urged them to ‘Hold steady, keep strong’ while thanking them for believing in the European Union.

She said the world could hear the heart of Europe beating on the streets of Chisinau.

“Moldova will make Europe stronger, safer and more free. We will be with you all the way. Together there is nothing that we cannot face,” she said.

The EU membership rally in Moldova.

"We came to say loudly, confidently and proudly that Moldovans are Europeans!" President Maia Sandu, who had called for the rally, told the crowd.

She said her country wanted to join the 27-nation EU by 2030.

"This is the chance for our people to live in peace and prosperity," she said.