Roberta Metsola has been awarded in Italy for her work in the European Parliament, including her efforts to curtail Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP).

Metsola received The ‘European Institutions Award' on Friday during the 15th edition of the ‘Premio Biagio Agnes - Premio Internazionale di Giornalismo e Informazione.’

The Biagio Agnes Prize seeks to enhance and recognize journalism in all its forms, the award's website says.

Metsola co-authored a key anti-SLAPP report in 2021 which was later approved by the European Parliament that November.

Roberta Metsola receives the award. Video: EP

The Maltese MEP was also awarded for her work over the past 18 months as President of the European Parliament, a press statement from Metsola's office said.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the Biago Agnes Award. It is a testament to the European Parliament's leadership in supporting Ukraine, of our commitment to burst through the Brussels and Strasbourg bubble, and taking Europe to the people in each and every town, village and city," Metsola said after receiving the award.

The Italian award ceremony will be broadcast on Rai 1 on July 4. It was held at the Piazza del Campidoglio in Rome.

Other winners of the 15th edition of the awards include journalists Stefania Battistini and Lorenzo Cremonesi, who won the award for their reporting of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Metsola received the award during a two-day visit to Rome where she met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.