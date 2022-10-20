Roberta Metsola has called for a forceful response to the energy crisis, inflation, and the war in Ukraine.

“We need a revision of the EU long-term budget to adapt to crisis and finance new priorities," the European Parliament president told the European Council meeting in Brussels.

It is time for giant leaps to replace small steps, whether it is on tackling spiralling electricity prices, shrinking gas supplies, rising inflation, or responding to the illegal and brutal Russian invasion of sovereign Ukraine, the Maltese president said.

She called for a joint procurement mechanism for gas, saying it is the only way to find a common way out not to outbid each other when it matters the most.

Leaders need to look again at the possibility of decoupling electricity prices from gas prices - as an extraordinary, temporary measure.

Metsola said double-digit inflation and rapidly rising interest rates are causing a tsunami, wiping value off people’s homes, salaries and national budgets.

"Our economy recovered well after the pandemic, thanks to our economic governance framework and our Next Generation EU. Now, we need to set the right conditions to stimulate private investment, to set the EU economy back on a stable path of growth.

“In the pandemic, we created debt that will need to be repaid using own resources, but we have not agreed on new own resources and the rising interest rates oblige us to pay much more money than planned. Also, we need to cushion the social and economic impact of the crises we are facing and focus on the most vulnerable. Our economy needs a boost, and it is not only a matter of prosperity but a matter of security."

She said the EU's multi-annual financial framework lacks the resources and flexibility to respond to crises or to finance new priorities.

"We need a revision to adapt to the emerging needs and priorities, be it humanitarian aid to and reconstruction of Ukraine, the global food crisis, dealing with the natural disasters, and financing our policy ambitions on energy, defence and strategic autonomy.”

She described the indiscriminate strikes targeting cities and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine as shocking.

The attacks must be met with decisive action including increased sanctions, more military support especially air defence systems, tanks and heavy armour as well as strengthened efforts in addressing the war crimes committed in Ukraine.

"Real peace can only come with justice - with a tribunal to look into war crimes, their perpetrators and restitution.

"Russia’s brutal, illegal, and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine shone a spotlight how we must keep defence and security at the top of our agenda to counter hybrid attacks. When Russia inevitably escalates in winter, we need to start thinking of Europe as a community with 43 million additional people that rely on us. We must be ready.”