The construction frenzy all over Malta and Gozo necessitates the introduction of a law that guarantees the right to light, considered by many European countries as a fundamental right, according to European Parliament president Roberta Metsola.

The Maltese MEP believes that the towering buildings sprouting everywhere are leading to a degradation of natural light, a devaluation of properties and a drastic decline in people’s quality of life.

Speaking to Times of Malta on the fringes of the EP plenary in Strasbourg last week, Metsola insisted that such a law should go hand in hand with a detailed, comprehensive national development plan that lays down where and what can be developed and which spaces should be retained as public open spaces.

The right to light refers to the right to receive sufficient light through an opening, such as a window, allowing comfortable use and enjoyment of a dwelling or beneficial use and occupation of other buildings.

“We need to look at our development laws. Almost every European country has a national development plan which regulates where can be developed and how, and looks at the possibility of returning spaces to the public.

“We are protecting far too few trees and open spaces. We need a greening policy and to work with councillors and mayors to make Malta nice again,” she said.

She insisted that it was not too late to achieve this despite overdevelopment and air pollution caused by the industry.

“The right to light is a fundamental right in other countries. It should be part of a national plan that ensures that people can see light rather than a concrete block when they open their windows.

“This is not a Nationalist or Labour Party issue. We need a greening policy that is not just limited to billboards. Are those in decision-making positions taking into consideration the effect this development is having on people’s health and mental health?” she asked.

Metsola, who is gearing to contest next June’s MEP elections on the Nationalist Party ticket, said justice was another area which Malta needed to address because it was failing every European test on the sector. The time it was taking for someone to achieve justice within a reasonable time frame was far too long.

“One year after another, Malta is classified as having one of the worst justice systems in Europe. We really need to fix the system,” she said, citing the case of Jean Paul Sofia and the government’s refusal to appoint a public inquiry to investigate any shortcomings.

“I met his mother and as a mother myself, I cannot believe how we have failed her. This mother lost her son. Who is going to shoulder responsibility for this tragedy? What is holding the government from holding this public inquiry? It’s the least we owe this mother,” she said.

Turning to her turbulent 18 months as European Parliament president, Metsola acknowledged her term has been “very challenging, difficult, but also exciting”.

“It was one that has been characterised by extreme challenges coming out of COVID, the very difficult geopolitical situation with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, high inflation, interest rates, energy prices,” she said, also mentioning the scandal that rocked her European institution with claims of corruption.

Metsola explained that her 14-point plan to improve transparency in the institution after a graft scandal linked to Qatar was in the final phase of implementation. The EP had been rocked just before Christmas when Belgian authorities detained and charged four people, including European Parliament vice president Eva Kaili, with criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering.

“These 18 months were very tough but where difficult decisions will hopefully lead to results that can be seen by all Malta and Gozo,” she said.

The most difficult day in her mandate was February 24 last year when Russia invaded Ukraine.

“That was when this parliament needed to get on the go and make sure that we were at the forefront of saying that we, as a generation that doesn’t know war, stands with Ukraine and that is what we are doing.

“My instinct at the time was to make a hard choice. Either say that this could have happened anywhere and that there will always be somebody willing to pay and somebody ready to take payment. Or else say that this is our opportunity to reform, to fix the system.

“I learnt something from Malta: if you leave something without doing anything to address it, it does not go away, especially in the area of corruption. In this case, this parliament has reacted in the strongest manner.”

Metsola refused to answer direct questions about her future, both within the European institutions or at a local level within the Nationalist Party.

While contesting the MEP election on the PN ticket, she would not broach the subject of a possible second term as EP president and skirted questions on whether she saw herself as Malta’s future prime minister.

“I am focusing on my role as president of this House and as a Maltese MEP. This is what I want to focus on. I will not speculate on what happens after that. My aim and my hope is that the Maltese and Gozitan citizens will place their trust and their faith in me to represent them here,” she said, adding that this would be a “privilege and honour”.

She paid tribute to the work her party, parliamentary group and leader Bernard Grech were doing and the “progress” that was being made on social, environmental and national issues.

“I have always seen myself as a team player and I don’t speculate on the future,” she insisted.