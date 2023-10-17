The European Parliament will continue to push for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Roberta Metsola said on Monday as she came under fire for her vocal backing of Israel.

Speaking at the EP plenary in Strasbourg, Metsola told MEPs that the parliament “has always and will always push for a fair two-state solution that is equitable and just”.

“I said this in the Knesset and in Ramallah when I visited President Abbas last year and it bears repeating now. Sadly, the vile actions of Hamas terrorists have pushed this prospect further away,” she said.

“Our focus must remain on ensuring that the hostages kidnapped are released unconditionally, that humanitarian aid reaches those in need, that civilians are not targeted, that safe corridors are maintained, and that we keep engaging with the legitimate representatives of the Palestinian people and regional actors to de-escalate tensions in the region and neighbouring areas,” Metsola added.

Metsola addressing MEPs on Monday evening. Video: EP

The EP president had last week publicly told Israel that Europe “stands with you” following terrorist attacks by Hamas militants. She followed that up with a visit to Israel along with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, during which the two were shown sites where civilians were butchered in Hamas attacks.

Metsola and von der Leyen’s stances drew criticism from some quarters for having failed to acknowledge Palestinian suffering caused by Israel’s massive retaliation to the attacks.

Israel has bombed civilian infrastructure and housing in Gaza, cut off water, food, medicine and electricity supplies and told Gaza residents to evacuate their homes ahead of a massive ground offensive.

Speaking in parliament on Monday evening, Metsola said she had travelled to Israel after speaking to all political groups in the parliament.

She said that during that visit, she had also underlined “that how Israel responds to the attack matters to all of us.”

“We must keep looking for solutions for the humanitarian consequences in Gaza in line with our obligations and international law,” she said. “I am proud that this Parliament has been a leading voice on this issue and I know that we will keep doing what we can to alleviate the suffering of the innocent.”

Metsola said the visit was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do as president”.

“The horror that I witnessed in the kibbutz at Kfar Azza and Re’im music festival will stay forever with me and with anyone who saw the incomprehensible and inexcusable depths to which man has sunk,” she told the parliament.

MEPs are scheduled to debate the ongoing conflict on Wednesday.