MEP Roberta Metsola on Wednesday urged Finland’s Justice and Home Affairs Ministers to join calls for Malta to hold an independent public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.



“Europe has seen two journalists assassinated with Daphne Caruana Galizia and Jan Kuciak both being brutally killed within months of each other. The Council of Europe has insisted on an independent inquiry that should be launched this month and Member States should join the call to ensure justice too,” Dr Metsola said.



The MEP was speaking in the European Parliament during a debate on the Presidency priorities with Finnish Justice and Home Affairs Ministers. Dr Metsola serves as EPP Coordinator on these matters.



Finland has assumed the six-month presidency of the European Council in July.



In their reply, the Finnish ministers said that protection of the rule of law is essential in every Member State and noted that work was under way to introduce a rule of law mechanism and reporting structure.

Ms Caruana Galizia, a journalist and blogger, was assassinated using a car bomb in October 2017. Three men stand accused of carrying out the murder, although masterminds remain at large.