European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Thursday urged EU states to consider “providing long range systems” and military planes to Ukraine.

Her comments came in a speech welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the European Parliament, a visit she described as a “historic occasion”.

“And now, States must consider, quickly, as a next step, providing long-range systems and the jets you need to protect the liberty too many have taken for granted”, she told the Ukrainian president.

“We know the sacrifice your people have endured for Europe and we must honour it, not only with words but with action,” she said.

Comparing Ukraine’s struggle against Russia to David and Goliath, Metsola pledged “the military equipment and defence systems you need to win”.

Earlier in February, Russian president Vladimir Putin issued a warning to Western countries following Germany’s promise to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

"We are not sending our tanks to their borders, but we have the means to respond. It won't be limited to the use of armoured hardware. Everyone must understand this", he said.

Metsola also pledged continued political will in the bloc to enhance trading between the EU and Ukraine, provide further financial assistance and facilitate “the fastest possible accession process”.

In a show of support for Ukrainian EU membership, Metsola told the Ukrianian president “we understand that you are fighting not only for your values, but for ours... That make us, all, European.”

“Because Ukraine is Europe and your nation’s future is in the European Union,” she said.

Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28, 2022, following Russia’s invasion of the country four days earlier. On June 23, the European Council granted candidate status to Ukraine.

In her speech, Metsola praised Zelenskyy for his leadership during the crisis, and highlighted the humanitarian assistance Ukraine provided in the wake of the devastating earthquake to hit Turkey and Syria. “That is real solidarity,” she said.

Drawing parallels between military hardware in Ukraine and three British biplanes based in Malta during World War II - Faith, Hope and Charity -Metsola said: “The planes meant one more day of liberty, just long enough for help to arrive. They meant peace.”

Closing her speech, she told Zelenskyy, “You do not need to convince anyone here of how essential it is to support Ukraine... we have your back."

"We were with you then, we are with you now, we will be with you for as long as it takes.”

“Freedom will prevail. Peace will reign. You will win.”

Zelenskyy’s visit is part of a two-day tour of European capitals, during which he has renewed calls to European leaders for increased military assistance for Ukraine.