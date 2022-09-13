A European Parliament decision to appoint EP president Roberta Metsola’s chief of staff to a top job within the institution has angered global transparency NGO Transparency International.

The NGO said on Tuesday that it would be filing a complaint with the European Ombudsman about the “rushed” decision to make Alessandro Chiocetti the new secretary-general of the European Parliament.

Chiocetti, who serves as Metsola’s head of cabinet, was voted into the job on Monday. He will take over as secretary-general from veteran Klaus Welle in January.

The 54-year-old Italian has worked within EU institutions since the mid-90s and also served as a member of cabinet for the outgoing Walle as well as Walle’s predecessor, Harald Romer.

But the secret European Parliament vote to make him the EP’s next secretary-general is now under scrutiny, with Transparency International and fellow NGO The Good Lobby both decrying the “backroom deal” that ended with Metsola’s top staff member being moved into the parliament’s top administrative post.

Alessandro Chiocchetti: Twitter

The vote was taken by the EP’s Bureau - a body that includes the 14 vice-presidents of each of the parliament’s political groupings.

Sources within the EP told Times of Malta that of the 14 that voted, 10 backed Chioccetti, three abstained and one voted against him.

Metsola did not vote.

So what’s the fuss about?

TI had already flagged earlier this year that a secret backroom deal between EP political groupings was laying the groundwork to secure Chiochetti’s appointments. The alleged deal would see other political groups rewarded with high-level positions in the parliament administration, provided they backed his nomination.

At the time the transparency watchdog spoke out against this proposed deal, calling it a case of institutional corruption, and called for the process to stop and restart in a "transparent and accountable manner".

It also wrote a letter to the 14 members of the Bureau on this matter.

TI EU director Michiel van Hulten said the package of top jobs went ahead without any form of internal or public scrutiny and is “completely unacceptable”.

“EU citizens expect the EU institution to be transparent and accountable, instead of stitching up sordid backroom deals to further the personal and political agendas of senior officials, MEPs and party groups. We believe that the way this process has been conducted constitutes a prima facie case of maladministration.”

The NGO also noted that the European Parliament had previously criticised the European Commission for doing something similar, fast-tracking the appointment of Martin Selmayr as Commission secretary-general while he served as head of cabinet to then-EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

That process was found by the European Ombudsman to have been deeply flawed, TI said.

Alberto Alemanno, Founder and Director of The Good Lobby, said Chiocetti was the “least qualified candidate” among those nominated. The backroom deal was indicative that the parliament needs “greater public and political accountability of European political parties and leaders,” he said.

Metsola: 'Most open process in history of institution'

The Maltese MEP and EP president addressed the complaints during a press conference on Tuesday.

She described the process that led to Chiccetti’s appointment as the “most open process” of this sort in European Parliament history.

“For the first time ever, there was more than one candidate,” she said.

Metsola was asked about Chiocetti's appointment at a press conference on Tuesday. Video: EP Audiovisual

In previous years, the Bureau would simply appoint a new secretary general without posting any vacancies or interviewing potential candidates. This year, the EP changed that and published a vacancy for the post a few months ago.

“It was open for anyone to apply. Eligibility checks were conducted, and for the first time, there was more than one candidate for the job. There were even four candidates invited to present themselves,” Metsola said.

She said each candidate had a 10-minute presentation, which was followed by questions posed to them.

“Deliberations were held and a vote was taken. The result was very clear, with only one vote against and three abstentions,” she said.

“On the selected candidate, what I can say is that I will closely work with the new secretary general to reform the parliament, always taking into account the interest of the institution.”