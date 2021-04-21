The lawyer for Christoph Metzelder said on Wednesday the former Germany and Real Madrid defender will “face his responsibilities” when he goes on trial next week accused of distributing child pornography.

The 2002 World Cup finalist stands trial in Duesseldorf on April 29.

He is alleged to have used sent pornographic photos of children via WhatsApp to a woman in Hamburg.

“He knows what he has done,” Metzelder’s legal representative Ulrich Sommer told broadcaster RTL.

