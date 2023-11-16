Five low-ranking tennis players have been found guilty of match-fixing including a Mexican who committed 92 offences, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.

The sanctions were linked to a Belgian criminal case that ended in the Grigor Sargsyan, the leader of an international match-fixing gang, receiving a five-year prison sentence.

The ITIA press release identified Mexican Alberto Rojas-Maldonado, who reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of 992 in 2015, as playing a “pivotal role in the corruption of other players.”

Rojas-Maldonado was found guilty of 92 offences, the second most in ITIA history after Moroccan Younes Rachidi was convicted of 135 in February.

Rojas-Maldonado was banned for life and received the maximum fine of $250,000.

