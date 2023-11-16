Five low-ranking tennis players have been found guilty of match-fixing including a Mexican who committed 92 offences, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.

The sanctions were linked to a Belgian criminal case that ended in the Grigor Sargsyan, the leader of an international match-fixing gang, receiving a five-year prison sentence.   

The ITIA press release identified Mexican Alberto Rojas-Maldonado, who reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of 992 in 2015, as playing a “pivotal role in the corruption of other players.” 

Rojas-Maldonado was found guilty of 92 offences, the second most in ITIA history after Moroccan Younes Rachidi was convicted of 135 in February.

Rojas-Maldonado was banned for life and received the maximum fine of $250,000.

Read full story on sport.timesomalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.