Mexico on Wednesday announced a bid to host the 2036 Olympics, more than half a century after first staging the Summer Games.

“We’re starting on the path to once again be the organizers of the Olympic Games in 2036,” Mexican Olympic Committee head Maria Jose Alcala said at a news conference alongside Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard described Mexico as “a sports power,” noting that it would be the first country to stage the men’s FIFA World Cup for a third time in 2024, jointly with the United States and Canada.

