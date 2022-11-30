Mexico go into Wednesday’s must-win World Cup match against Saudi Arabia without captain Andres Guardado, who was forced off in the loss to Argentina because of injury.

Coach Gerardo Martino makes four changes to the side beaten 2-0 by Argentina as Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Orbelin Pineda and Henry Martin come into the starting line-up.

Sultan Al-Ghannam, Hassan Al-Tambakti and Ali Al-Hassan were named in a Saudi team that shows three changes from the 2-0 loss to Poland.

