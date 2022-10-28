The Mexico City Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after agreeing a three-year contract extension, Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali confirmed on Thursday.

The end-of-season race has drawn big and passionate crowds and is popular with drivers and teams who enjoy the atmosphere they generate.

“Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans and the atmosphere is incredible and I know everyone will be excited by this news,” said Domenicali.

