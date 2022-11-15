Mexico coach Gerardo Martino named his final squad for Qatar on Monday with veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and midfielder Andres Guardado heading to their fifth World Cup.

Guardado, 36, who plays for Spain’s Real Betis, was one of nine Europe-based players called up by Martino, who hopes to take Mexico to their first World Cup quarter-final in more than three decades.

Ochoa, 37, is the Mexican national team’s most capped goalkeeper and won plaudits in the 2014 World Cup for almost single-handedly holding Brazil at bay to help his side earn a 0-0 draw.

As expected, winger Jesus Corona was ruled out due to injury after suffering a broken leg and a torn ankle ligament in training with his club Sevilla.

