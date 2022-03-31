The United States and Mexico booked their tickets to the World Cup finals in Qatar on Wednesday after securing the results needed to claim the last two automatic qualifying places from the CONCACAF region.

The USA were beaten 2-0 by Costa Rica in San Jose to finish third in the standings while Mexico eased past El Salvador 2-0 in Mexico City to finish second overall.

Costa Rica finished qualifying in fourth place and will face New Zealand in a playoff for a World Cup berth.

Canada, who completed their successful qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat in Panama on Wednesday, had already qualified for the World Cup on Sunday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta