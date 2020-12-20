Mexican pound-for-pound champ Saul Alvarez ended the longest layoff of his career on Saturday, brutally overpowering the previously unbeaten Callum Smith to capture two super middleweight titles with a unanimous decision in Texas.

Three-division champion Alvarez claimed the vacant WBC title and Briton Smith’s WBA version of the 168-pound belt, overcoming a stark height difference as he moved up in weight class for the fight in front of a pandemic-limited crowd at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“I feel really proud to have this,” Alvarez said. “I represent not only the boxing world but my country. I did a great job after a 13-month layoff."

