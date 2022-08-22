Ħamrun Spartans will open their Premier League commitments on Monday, after the Malta Football Association accepted a request from the Premier League start to delay their league debut by 24 hours.

The Spartans were scheduled to kick off their Premier League commitments against champions Hibernians on Sunday at the National Stadium.

However, the Reds, who on Thursday are in action in the UEFA Conference League Play Off round second leg tie against FK Partizan, made a request to the Malta FA to move their clash back by one day to give more time to their players to recover from their European encounter.

The Malta accepted the Spartans’ request and the match will now be played on Monday at the National Stadium at 7.30pm.

This change inevitably forced the MFA to make two more changes to the weekend list of fixtures.

Click here for full story