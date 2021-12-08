The Malta Football Association (MFA) and the Futsal Malta Association (FMA) have signed a memorandum of understanding with plans for a strategic plan for development of the indoor sport as part of the 2027 strategy of the local governing body of football.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, MFA vice- president Dr Matthew Paris said that while the association will be financing the sport, the FMA has been handed rights for the running of the league and knock-out competition in order to give them the freedom to develop the sport further.

