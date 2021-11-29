Gżira United have been given permission by the Malta Football Association to go to court and open legal proceedings against fellow Premier League side Sirens FC.

“Recourse to a tribunal external to the Association will concede to Gzira Utd FC following a request filed before the Appeals Board which was upheld. This is the first time under a new procedure introduced as part of the Statutory Reform approved last July through which such requests are decided upon by the highest independent body,” the Malta FA said in a statement.

“This decision was announced by the Appeals Board today following two sittings held on the 17th and the 23rd of November 2021.

“Gzira Utd FC claim that they have been deprived of the opportunity to participate in UEFA club competitions in Season 2020/21 due to an alleged deficiency in documentation which had been submitted by Sirens FC, which deficiency became known after actual participation of Sirens FC.

