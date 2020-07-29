The MFA delegates approved the new format of the National League for season 2020-21 during the association's AGM on Wednesday.

The championship's composition was affected after the 2019-20 season was halted last March and the governing body’s Council ruled that no promotions and relegations will take place.

In fact, the Premier League will be formed by a record 16 teams and the MFA, in a bid to restore the composition of all divisions after just one season approved a number of amendments for the upcoming campaign.

In the top flight, the last four teams in the division will be relegated to the Challenge League, which was previously known as the Division One, while the team finishing in 12th place will be playing in a play-off with the third-placed team in the second-tier.

In the Challenge League, who next year will be contested by 15 teams, the top two teams will be promoted while the teams finishing in the bottom five places of the division will be relegated to the National Amateur League, which is a new championship that amalgamates teams that played in the second and third division.

As regards the National Amateur League, which will be formed by 23 teams split into three divisions, the top placed team in each division will be promoted to the Challenge League while the teams finishing in third, fourth and fifth place in each section will be taking part in play-offs with the winner promoted to the second-tier of Maltese football.

After the 2020-21 campaign, the Premier League will revert to the normal format of having the two bottom-placed sides relegated while the team finishing in 12th-place will feature in a play-off with the third-placed team in the Challenge League.

In the Challenge League, which will be formed by 16 teams, the bottom four teams will be relegated to the National Amateur League while the top two placed teams in the division w

UEFA U-19 finals

The Malta FA are set to launch a bid to host the U-19 European Championship finals in 2024.

This was announced by MFA general secretary Angelo Chetcuti who confirmed that the local governing body of football had submitted their bid to the European governing body this week.

Should UEFA award the finals to the Malta FA it will be the second time that Malta will be hosting a major youth championship after in 2014 the UEFA U-17 tournament final was played here.