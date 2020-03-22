Bjorn Vassallo said that there is a collective commitment between all football stakeholders to ensure that the 2019-20 season is completed.

Earlier this month, the Malta Football Association followed the directives of the health authorities and extended the suspension of the domestic leagues until at least April 5.

Such postponement has inevitably put huge doubts on when the MFA competitions for the 2019-20 season will finish but the Malta FA president told the Times of Malta that the governing body is following the directives issued by UEFA last week and will be doing everything possible to ensure all competitions will be completed.

“There is a collective commitment to complete the season within the timeline indicated by UEFA according to the first proposed scenario,” Vassallo said.

“Last week we held a videoconference with all the game’s stakeholders. During the meeting we have put on the table an action plan so that, in the event that the health authorities give us the direction that football can resume, either behind closed doors or with spectators, we will be prepared.

“If this were to happen, we would be able to complete the season and have final classifications that determine a winner, the clubs that qualify for the European competitions, and, in all the divisions, the promoted and relegated teams.

“On the other hand, if this scenario were not to materialise, UEFA has set up a working group to study different scenarios that extend into the new season, 2020-21.”

Vassallo said that Friday’s meeting discussed the decisions and directives announced by UEFA earlier last week concerning the impact COVID-19 is having on football and the diverse situations to try and address the fixture pile-up caused by this disruption.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with all those affected by COVID-19,” Vassallo said.

“I urge everyone to heed the advice and instructions given by the health authorities because public health is the no.1 priority.

“During our videoconference meeting we shared the information we received from UEFA about the important resolution signed by UEFA on behalf of the 55 national associations, together with the European Leagues, European Club Association and FIFPRO. This resolution lays out decisions based on important principles due to the extraordinary moment we are in.

“These include the postponement of international events with EURO 2020 postponed by one year, and all the international matches scheduled for March which have been moved to June, a decision that also affects our national teams.”

With the 2019-20 season set to be completed way beyond the projected dates, it’s inevitable that clubs around Europe are set to be effected negatively from a financial point of view.

Vassallo said that UEFA has set up a second working group to assess the economic, financial and regulatory impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and the MFA will follow the measures proposed by this body to help mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.

“UEFA has set up another working group to examine the regulatory aspect which, in our opinion, is very important,” the Malta FA president said.

“This falls under FIFA’s responsibility in so far as the discussions on the RSTP (Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players) are concerned. We will be getting direction based on these discussions as this is a situation that impacts all clubs in Europe.

“All clubs employ players, staff and coaches and these can’t report for work, at the moment, because football is virtually suspended across Europe.”

Vassallo added that, going forward, employment and financial matters will be addressed by the Social Dialogue Committee which brings together representatives of clubs and other stakeholders.

“The Social Dialogue Committee will discuss industrial relations, between employer and employee, and in this forum, we can identify important solutions about the sustainability of our clubs and their employees in the current situation,” Vassallo said.

“We will be looking at leave, cost-cutting, revenue losses which are impacting the cash flows and the collective bargaining agreement. We have already seen that some clubs in Europe are taking steps to address this, but we will wait for UEFA’s direction based on the proposals of their working group and our discussions.

“As president of the Malta Football Association, I’m convinced that we will have a positive conversation as all the discussions we’ve had on important football matters in recent years have been mature and led to win-win situations.

“I urge everyone to use this as an opportunity to emerge from this situation stronger together so that when football gets the go-ahead to resume, we can start and restore the enthusiasm that sports, in our case football, elicits for the general public.”

Clubs licensing

As regards clubs’ licensing applications for next season, the deadlines, originally pencilled for March and April, were extended to the May-June period.

“The members of the Malta FA Bureau have met a number of times over the past few days and took a number of decisions, including the suspension of all domestic football and futsal competitions.

“In view of this, we will be revising the dates when the competitions can resume based on the on-going discussions with the health authorities,” he said.

“We have also decided to extend the licensing period for Maltese clubs, moving the extraordinary general meetings scheduled for the March and April to the May-June period.

“Furthermore, we have temporarily suspended the CPD requirements for coaches to renew their licence for season 2020-21.”