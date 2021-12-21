The Malta FA is appealing to all clubs to follow all COVID-19 protocols to make sure the number of cases in football will remain low and ensure the continuation of the 2021-22 season.

At the moment, Malta is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases with over 1,000 positive tests being recorded every week.

However, football clubs have so far managed to keep the number of positive cases relatively low with the number of postponements kept to a minimum.

In fact, in the Premier League, Sliema Wanderers and Birkirkara were the only clubs to have their matches postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases.

