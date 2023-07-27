Malta Football Association president Bjorn Vassallo has been appointed as the chairman of the Youth and Amateur Football Committee within UEFA, replacing Poland’s Zbigniew Boniek.

Vassallo’s was one of several appointments made by the European governing body of football on Thursday as it announced a new composition for its committee and panels for the 2023-2027 mandate.

The Malta FA said in a statement that Vassallo’s appointment signifies UEFA’s recognition of Malta’s contribution to European football development.

“The UEFA Youth and Amateur Football Committee oversees youth football development in Europe. It focuses on promoting grassroots football, organizing youth competitions, and supporting talent identification programmes,” the Malta FA said in a statement.

