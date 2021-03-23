The Malta Football Association and Premier League and Challenge League clubs have agreed to ask the Public Health Authorities to remove the Legal Notice that bans organise sport before the April 11 deadline so that they can re-start training with a view of completing this year’s championships.

On Tuesday, delegates from all Premier League and Challenge League clubs met with MFA president Bjorn Vassallo and general secretary Angelo Chetcuti to discuss the current COVID-19 situation and its implication on the national competitions.

At present, the BOV Premier League and the Challenge League have been put on hold after the government announced a ban on all organised sport until April 11.

