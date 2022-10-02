The Malta Football Association will be collaborating with educational institution MCAST as well as the Ministry of Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation for a pilot project called ‘FunFit5’, a research study carried out throughout this scholastic year that sees students from six to nine years old getting daily 45-minute PE lessons from Monday to Friday.

RELATED STORIES Children to exercise daily throughout scholastic year, part of research project

Speaking to a press conference on Saturday, Malta FA General Secretary Dr Angelo Chetcuti emphasised that through the association’s grassroots branch Fondazzjoni Inhobb il-Futbol, such a project can reap benefits both to the individual as well as the community as a whole.

“It is very satisfactory for us at the Malta football association to have a line-up of partners because, in initiatives like this, none of us alone can be as impactful as when we collaborate,” Chetcuti told the press conference.

More details here...