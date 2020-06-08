The Malta FA Council meeting reached a milestone agreement on Monday night that sees the abolition of the transfer fees for out-of-contract players.

In the last years, clubs who looked to sign players whose contract had expired were forced to pay a parameter fee to secure their services, going completely against UEFA and FIFA regulations.

However after a working process that lasted eight years a number of amendments were finally approved on Monday.

“The Malta Football Association and the clubs’ standing committees of all divisions in the National League express their satisfaction at the milestone decision regarding the important amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players as approved during the videoconference meeting of the Association’s Council, held this evening,” the MFA said.

“The abolition of the transfer fees for out-of-contract players, previously established through a transfer parameters system, is among the most conspicuous amendments approved unanimously today, a landmark moment for Maltese football.

“It is the culmination of a long consultation process, spanning several years and involving domestic social partners and international stakeholders, including FIFA, UEFA, FIFPro, the European Club Association (ECA) and the European Leagues.

“Locally, most of the discussions have taken place during the regular meetings of the Social Dialogue Committee which is made up of representatives of clubs (employers) and players (employees).”

Among other key changes that were approved on Monday include the free movement of out-of-contract professional players and the removal of the transfer list.

As regards amateur players, the MFA Council voted in favour of the removal of the nursery compensation, abolishment of parameters as well as training compensation to be paid before registration as professional.

Added to that players aged over 19 at the end of the obligatory registration period have July 31 to request to be released/registered with another club.

Meanwhile, during yesterday’s meeting it was announced that the 2020-21 season will get underway on September 11 with the start of the Premier League and the First Division championship which has now been renamed as Challenge League.